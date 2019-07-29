Property prices in Sunderland

These are the areas in and around Sunderland most and least likely to see house prices rise

According to TheAdvisory, the UK’s oldest consumer advice group for home sellers, the following postcode areas in Sunderland should see house prices rise in the next few months.

By Sarah Wilson
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 06:00

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the postcodes in Sunderland that are expected to see house prices rise in the coming months.

The results come from analysing the performance of 10,293 property sales across the county and TheAdvisory has identified which are the strongest and weakest property markets.

It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out.

Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order from most to least. To check your postcode, visit www.theadvisory.co.uk/propcast.

1. SR7

SR7, which covers Seaham, is currently seeing slow sales but the market is expected to heat up in the coming months.

2. SR3

PropCast gives the SR3 postcode, covering areas like Chapelgarth, Doxford Park and Farringdon, a rating of 32°. The market is set to heat up in the coming months, meaning prices will rise.

3. SR8

Though houses in the SR8 postcode have been slow to sell, the market looks set to heat up. This area covers Peterlee, on the outskirts of Sunderland.

4. SR1

The SR1 postcode, covering Sunderland City Centre, East End and Hendon, has the lowest score of SR postcodes on PropCast, currently at 13°. However, the market is heating up, with house prices expected to rise in the coming months.

