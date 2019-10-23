How did your favourite restaurant do?

These are the food hygiene ratings for the 15 most popular restaurants in Sunderland

Based on information from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and reviews website TripAdvisor, this is how well top restaurants in Sunderland scored for food hygiene standards.

By Rhona Shennan
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 2:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 2:42 pm

The FSA scores establishments on a 0 - 5 rating, with 0 meaning urgent improvement is required and 5 meaning that hygiene standards are very good. How did your favourite restaurant do?

1. Deli & Dips

Deli & Dips scored a food hygiene rating of 4 on 19 November 2018. 1A Silksworth Terrace, SR3 2AQ.

Photo: Deli & Dips

2. San Marino

San Marino scored a food hygiene rating of 5 on 19 October 2017. 141 Chester Road, SR4 7HS

Photo: San Marino

3. The Mad Hatter

The Mad Hatter scored a food hygiene rating of 5 on 26 April 2019. 113 Sea Road, SR6 9EQ

Photo: The Mad Hatter

4. D’Acqua

D’acqua scored a food hygiene rating of 5 on 13 May 2019. Basement 28-26 John Street, SR1 1LG

Photo: D’Acqua

