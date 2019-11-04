Check out these great student discounts. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Students are used to the typical 10% off but there are some offers available to save you some extra cash on your Christmas shopping list.

These are the best discounts that UNiDAYS have on offer right now.

Fashion

There are offers off up to 60% off a range of fashion websites online. Some of the deals even include extra discount off sale pieces.

15% off Barbour’s online clothing.

15% off when you shop with watch and accessory company Abbott Lyon online.

20% off with Crew Clothing online.

20% off with Footasylum online.

20% off with AllSole’s luxury footwear online.

20% off (even sale items) when you shop with Ann Summers online.

20% off ASICS online footwear and clothing.

30% off with sports store adidas online.

Up to 50% off selected sale items or 20% off full priced items at Levi's.

Up to 60% off selected sale items and an extra 10% discount with Boohoo as well as 40% with boohooMAN.

60% off women’s fashion e-tailer MissPap.

Beauty

While you can still get 10% off beauty products from the likes of Urban Decay, Morphe and Fragrance Direct, there are some even better offers available.

15% off bareMinerals makeup online.

15% off the The Fragrance Shop online.

20% off with Aveda’s products online.

A free mascara from MAC on orders over £45.

There’s also a range of savings to be found on gadgets and getaways.

Gadgets

15% off when you shop with Acer online.

20% off every month on any phone or SIM and a 500MB data safety net each month with EE.

20% off all cameras and accessories with GoPro online.

35% off HP online.

60% off selected Xbox games at microsoft.com.

Getaways and days out

70% off getaway deals and an extra 15% off with Groupon.

40% off selected routes and dates with LNER.