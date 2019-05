These are nine of the most expensive houses currently for sale in the city, as advertised on Zoopla.

1. 5 bed detached house - Silksworth Hall Drive - Guide price 995,000 This five bed house is located on Silksworth Hall Drive, SR3, and comes with a development opportunity, which consists of three building plots. Planning permission has been granted. Property agent: Bridgfords

2. 5 bed detached house - Hillside - Offers in region of 650,000 This detached city residence features one of the largest and most impressive private gardens within the city. This property also boasts a contemporary bathroom and luxury fully integrated kitchen. Property agent: Paul Airey

3. 6 bed detached house - Silksworth Hall Drive - 650,000 This 6 bed detached house is located on New Silksworth, Sunderland SR3. This property features remote control gates, which lead to a tree lined driveway on the approach to this spacious family home. Property agent: Pattinson

4. 5 bed bungalow for sale - Whitburn Road, Cleadon - 795,000 Located on Whitburn Road, Cleadon, Sunderland SR6, this bungalow offers versatile living accommodation, including a re-fitted luxury kitchen/diner. Property agent: Andrew Craig

