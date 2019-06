This means that major improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

1. The Broadway Wok 93 91 The Broadway Sunderland, SR4 8PA. Rated 1 on 4-April-2019 Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. The Orange Leaf 51 Hylton Road Sunderland, SR4 7AF. Rated 1 on 11-April-2019 Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Chom Chom Spice Pennywell Shopping Centre, Unit 14, Portsmouth Road Sunderland, SR4 9AS. Rated 1 on 28-June-2018 Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Dhillons Fish Inn 38 Thorndale Road Sunderland, SR3 4JT. Rated 1 on 13-March-2019 Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more