The best and worst places for selling your house fast in the Sunderland area

According to Property Solvers, these are the best and worst postcodes in Sunderland for selling your house in a short amount of time, ranked from fastest to slowest selling. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
View more
If you’re looking to buy or sell a house in the Sunderland area, latest data shows that it’s taking an average of over 16 weeks for properties to sell across the Sunderland postcodes.
According to Property Solvers, these are the best and worst postcodes in Sunderland for selling your house in a short amount of time, ranked from fastest to slowest selling. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.