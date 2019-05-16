Houses

The best and worst places for selling your house fast in the Sunderland area

If you’re looking to buy or sell a house in the Sunderland area, latest data shows that it’s taking an average of over 16 weeks for properties to sell across the Sunderland postcodes.

According to Property Solvers, these are the best and worst postcodes in Sunderland for selling your house in a short amount of time, ranked from fastest to slowest selling. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

12 weeks

1. SR1

12 weeks
18 weeks

2. SR3

18 weeks
16 weeks

3. SR6

16 weeks
17 weeks

4. SR7

17 weeks
