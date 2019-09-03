The 9 'best value' places to stay in Sunderland, according to TripAdvisor

This easy to reach chain hotel makes it into the number two slot. One Trip Advisor user wrote "“They were aware it was my daughters birthday so put a banner and balloon on the door and wrote a card out for her which was a lovely touch."
Breakfast is included at this guest house, a short walk from Roker Beach. Comments include “The Roker View Guest House was a hit. Very clean, in a very clean condition, very good bathrooms, quiet, really good beds, furniture and room facilities in excellent condition."
Expect sea views and a choice of nearby restaurants at this seafront hotel. One comment says "The Grand Hotel at Sunderland was once the Marriott, the place is wonderful, the food and facilities are lovely, the staff are always very professional and friendly, my wife and I were lucky to get a room with a sea view, wow!"