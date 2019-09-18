Take a look inside most expensive family home you can rent in Northumberland - a penthouse with sweeping sea views

If you have a big budget, you could be the lucky tenant of this stunning penthouse in Alnmouth, Northumberland

Owning a home by overlooking the sea may be the dream for many of us, but seaside properties don't come cheap.

By Claire Schofield
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 16:08 pm

If you have a big budget, you could be the lucky tenant of this stunning penthouse in Alnmouth, Northumberland which commands unrivalled views of the ocean. The lavish home is currently the most expensive to rent on the market (at the time of writing), but with three bedrooms, modern interiors and an idyllic location, it does ensure you will be living in the lap of luxury. Take a look inside to see what you could enjoy for £2,100 per month.

1. Decked Balcony

The property enjoys a south-facing position and boasts a decked balcony, offering unrivalled panoramic views of the beach.

2. Lounge

The lounge area is spacious and airy, and has been beautifully furnished to a high standard.

3. Kitchen

The open plan, modern kitchen is compact yet practical, and sits adjoining a small dining area, where you can enjoy your meal looking out to sea.

4. Modern Fittings

The Italian designed kitchen comes fully equipped with modern, integrated appliances.

