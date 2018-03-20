Sunderland BID: Still time to take advantage of Restaurant Week offers

Sunderland’s fourth Restaurant Week is currently under way – and the good news is there’s still plenty of time to take advantage of the amazing offers available at the city’s cafes, bars and restaurants.

From lunch through tea to dinner, there’s the opportunity to dine out in style and enjoy cuisines from every conceivable continent.

The Engine Room, the former Fire Station

From Egyptian through to Indian, from Mexican to Thai, from Italian to American – it doesn’t matter what your preference, there’s something to please everyone.

Sharon Appleby, head of business operations at Sunderland BID, which organises Restaurant Week, is delighted with the response.

“The week has got off to a flying start and thousands of people are taking advantage of some amazing offers,” she said.

“And of course as we’re only half way through, there’s still plenty of time to download the vouchers from the BID website and try out some new restaurants or revisit some old favourites.”

No.2 Church Lane

And while that might give you food for thought, there’s 10 things you may not know about the city’s busy restaurants …

ANGELO’S, Sunniside

This Italian favourite was previously listed as one of the top ten Italian restaurants in the UK, with head chef Nello also named the country’s leading Italian chef.

EL NIDO MEXICANA, Frederick Street

Frederick Street new Mexican restaurant, El Nido.

Thank goodness the owner had a change of heart about the kind of restaurant he was going to open otherwise this fabulous Mexican may not have existed. The initial plan was for it to be an American style pizzeria before the Mexican bug bit!

CAFÉ FARAH, High Street West

One of Sunderland’s newest food scene additions – a stylish café which serves breakfasts through to late evenings. Night club goers may remember it in its previous incarnation – as the famous Chambers nightclub.

NO 2 CHURCH LANE, Church Lane

The Peacock

Think burgers and can they be about anything but meat? Well as it turns out they can, as this great restaurant offers an amazing and imaginative range of vegan and veggie options.

THE ENGINE ROOM at the Fire Station, High Street West

This popular restaurant has ensured it has more than a nod to its past incarnation. The original fire station sign is still in place – although the “n” was recently turned upside down as customers insisted it was the wrong way up!

HOLMESIDE COFFEE, Burdon Road

Holmeside Coffee is no longer on Holmeside! The café moved a short while ago to its new home at Sunderland’s Museum and Winter Gardens.

FAT HIPPO, Low Street

The Funky Indian in Borough Road, Sunderland city centre.

It’s not often you get a restaurant in residence! This popular chain pops up every Wednesday at the city’s Bonded Warehouse.

THE FUNKY INDIAN, Borough Road

This popular restaurant was the city’s first Indian tapas bar and its first Prosecco bar. How much fun can you have under one roof?

THE PEACOCK, High Street West

Although many people will remember this refurbished venue as the Londonderry, in reality it was named the Peacock Inn before that – hence the return to its roots.

CITY BISTRO, Park Lane

Just like the best restaurants in the country, the City Bistro has a chef’s table where you can book and enjoy a taster menu while watching the chefs prepare your food.

Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens makes the list.

Angelo's are runner up in Italian English awards.

The Peacock