Sunderland ALDI to trial plastic free packaging for toilet paper and loose veg lines
Aldis are to trial removing plastic packaging from packets of toilet roll in Sunderland as a decision that could save more than 900 tonnes of plastic nationwide each year.
This follows news that Sunderland stores will also be trialling compostable carrier bags and five loose fresh veg lines.
The supermarket is to sell four-packs of Luxury Toilet Paper wrapped in paper, rather than non-recyclable plastic. The trial is set to start across the North East in August.
If successful, the paper packaging will be rolled out across the country on all packs of toilet paper, saving an estimated 935 tonnes of plastic each year.
It could then be extended to cover kitchen towels in the future.
Aldi is also selling its veg ‘naked’ to cut down on plastic packaging.
The success of a trial selling five loose fresh veg lines without plastic in Scotland means that shoppers in the North East will be given the opportunity to buy their veg without plastic wrapping.
If successful, it will be put in place at all of Aldi’s 830 UK stores by the end of the year.
Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Wherever we can find plastic packaging that can be removed or replaced with recyclable alternatives, we are determined to do just that.
“While we are starting this trial in the North East, we hope to roll it out across the UK as soon as possible as part of our aim to tackle the use of excess plastic.
“Whether that means taking shrink-wrap off vegetables or introducing paper and compostable carrier bags, we are committed to ensuring that our packaging doesn’t end up as waste.”
Removing plastic from household goods is part of Aldi’s ongoing work to ensure all of its own label packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022.
It is also targeting removing all plastic that is hard to recycle from its food range by the end of 2020. This includes undetectable black plastics, PVC and expanded polystyrene. Aldi hope to reduce all plastic packaging by 25% by the end of 2023.