World Tourism Day: What are the best attractions around Sunderland according to Tripadvisor?

Monday, September 27, marks World Tourism Day and to celebrate what Wearside has to offer visitors, we’ve taken a look at the top ten rated attractions across the area.
Tripadvisor rankings are based on user reviews, weighted on a series of factors including the frequency, quality and quantity of the public round ups,which is why some some attractions may be lower ranked than others, despite a higher overall average rating.
1. 1. Roker and Seaburn beaches
With a rating of 4.5 out of five from 1,101 reviews, Sunderland's stunning coastline has impressed travellers from across the country. Ideal for a seaside walk, the promenade is lined with bars, restaurants and arcades.
2. 2. Herrington Country Park
An idyllic spot on the outskirts of the city, Herrington Country Park has been the host of serene family walksand cycle rides on Wearside ever since the former colliery site opened. The site also offers stunning views of the surrounding area includingPenshaw Monument has has been given 4.5 out of 5 from 665 Tripadvisor users.
3. 3. National Glass Centre
Sat on the banks of the Wear, the National Glass Centre puts on family events throughout the year and hosts famous artwork by artists from across the world. The Glass Centre has a rating of 4.5 out of 5.
4. 4. Souter Lighthouse and the Leas
The North East coastline is a favourite for TripAdvisor users with another seaside spot being rated 4.5 out of five. Souter Lighthouse has looked over the cliffs between Sunderland and South Shields since 1871 and was the first lighthouse in the world to be designed and built to be powered with electricity.It is now a National Trust site.
