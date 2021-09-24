World Tourism Day: What are the best attractions around Sunderland according to Tripadvisor?

4. 4. Souter Lighthouse and the Leas

The North East coastline is a favourite for TripAdvisor users with another seaside spot being rated 4.5 out of five. Souter Lighthouse has looked over the cliffs between Sunderland and South Shields since 1871 and was the first lighthouse in the world to be designed and built to be powered with electricity.It is now a National Trust site.

Photo: Stu Norton