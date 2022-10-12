The top rated hotels two miles or less from Sunderland's Stadium of Light according to Tripadvisor
In addition to travelling football fans, Pink gig goers from further afield should consider these top Wearside hotels.
With concerts returning to the Stadium of Light this year and next as well as the huge number of football matches every year at Sunderland’s biggest venue, hotels near the stadium are often in high demand.
These are some of the top options within two miles from the Stadium of Light according to Tripadvisor reviews.
The website’s ranking formula takes the quantity, recency and quality of reviews into consideration, so some hotels may be ranked higher than others despite a lower overall rating.
