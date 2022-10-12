The top rated hotels two miles or less from Sunderland's Stadium of Light according to Tripadvisor

With concerts returning to the Stadium of Light this year and next as well as the huge number of football matches every year at Sunderland’s biggest venue, hotels near the stadium are often in high demand.

These are some of the top options within two miles from the Stadium of Light according to Tripadvisor reviews.

The website’s ranking formula takes the quantity, recency and quality of reviews into consideration, so some hotels may be ranked higher than others despite a lower overall rating.

1. Hilton Garden Inn The city's Hilton Garden Inn can be found directly next to the Stadium of Light and has a 4.5 rating from 949 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Premier Inn City Centre Premier Inn's site on Hind Street has a 4.5 rating from 906 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Roker Hotel Roker Hotel's coastal location has earned it a 4.0 rating from 577 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Travelodge Sunderland Central The Travelodge site on Low Row in the city centre has a 4 out of five rating from 462 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales