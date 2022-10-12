News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The top rated hotels two miles or less from Sunderland's Stadium of Light according to Tripadvisor. (GRAHAM STUART/AFP via Getty Images)

The top rated hotels two miles or less from Sunderland's Stadium of Light according to Tripadvisor

In addition to travelling football fans, Pink gig goers from further afield should consider these top Wearside hotels.

By Jason Button
37 minutes ago
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 4:47pm

With concerts returning to the Stadium of Light this year and next as well as the huge number of football matches every year at Sunderland’s biggest venue, hotels near the stadium are often in high demand.

These are some of the top options within two miles from the Stadium of Light according to Tripadvisor reviews.

The website’s ranking formula takes the quantity, recency and quality of reviews into consideration, so some hotels may be ranked higher than others despite a lower overall rating.

1. Hilton Garden Inn

The city's Hilton Garden Inn can be found directly next to the Stadium of Light and has a 4.5 rating from 949 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Premier Inn City Centre

Premier Inn's site on Hind Street has a 4.5 rating from 906 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Roker Hotel

Roker Hotel's coastal location has earned it a 4.0 rating from 577 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Travelodge Sunderland Central

The Travelodge site on Low Row in the city centre has a 4 out of five rating from 462 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Stadium of LightSunderlandTripAdvisorWearside
Next Page
Page 1 of 2