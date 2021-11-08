The best spas across the North East this National Spa Week

National Spa week falls at the start of November this year, and throughout the awareness week which looks to promote the benefits of attending spas, we’ve been asking for readers’ favourite places to go across the North East.
National Spa Week is from 4 November until 10 November and these places across the region would be ideal places to celebrate.
1. Seaham Hall
Situated just south of Ryhope, the Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall offers three spa experiences including a twilight session. Each booking also gives you access to the on-site restaurant, Ozone.
2. Linden Hall
The spa at this four star hotel is able to offer one-day and break options for customers and a hugely impressive range of treatments in the Northumberland countryside.
3. Doxford Hall
Doxford Hall on the Northumberland coast offer all the regular amenities of other spas, but with a twist. Having been paried with vegan spa brand Ytsara, all packages offered are cruelty free.
4. Ramside Hall
Describing itself as "the ultimate luxury spa in Durham," Ramside Hall's facilities include an indoor and outdoor pool, full spa garden and Fusion, a pan-Asian restaurant.
