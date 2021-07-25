See inside Sunderland's top 10 most-booked airbnb listings

With so much uncertainty in the past few months over international travel, many of us have been looking closer to home for our getaways.

But how about so close to home you could even walk there?

There are plenty of properties on airbnb.co.uk that offer a great break from the routine.

And the rise in ‘staycations’ has led to a boost in their popularity – here are the top 10 most-booked in Sunderland

1. 1: Large seafront apartment, Roker A two-bedroom apartment over two floors that accommodates up to six. It looks out over Roker Pier, and is available for about £145 per night.

2. 2: Two-double bed apartment, Fulwell This second-floor apartment near the Metro station is described as ideal for visitors, workers, contractors, and students, with long stays a speciality. It's available for about £125 a night.

3. 3: Luxurious sea view apartment A plush two-bedroom apartment looking out over the sea and Roker Pier. It has free parking on the premises. It's available for about £100 a night.

4. 4: Another great seafront apartment A two-bed ground floor apartment with two bathrooms, one of them en suite, it's another property that benefits from a sea view. It's available to rent for about £89 per night.