See inside Sunderland's top 10 most-booked airbnb listings

But how about so close to home you could even walk there?
There are plenty of properties on airbnb.co.uk that offer a great break from the routine.
And the rise in ‘staycations’ has led to a boost in their popularity – here are the top 10 most-booked in Sunderland
1. 1: Large seafront apartment, Roker
A two-bedroom apartment over two floors that accommodates up to six. It looks out over Roker Pier, and is available for about £145 per night.
Photo: www.airbnb.co.uk
2. 2: Two-double bed apartment, Fulwell
This second-floor apartment near the Metro station is described as ideal for visitors, workers, contractors, and students, with long stays a speciality. It's available for about £125 a night.
Photo: www.airbnb.co.uk
3. 3: Luxurious sea view apartment
A plush two-bedroom apartment looking out over the sea and Roker Pier. It has free parking on the premises. It's available for about £100 a night.
Photo: www.airbnb.co.uk
4. 4: Another great seafront apartment
A two-bed ground floor apartment with two bathrooms, one of them en suite, it's another property that benefits from a sea view. It's available to rent for about £89 per night.
Photo: www.airbnb.co.uk