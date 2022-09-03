Ramside Hall treehouse wedding: Ramside Hall Hotel unveils Dove treehouse as new North East wedding venue
Searching for a wedding venue with a view?
Ramside Hall is inviting couples to explore the newest wedding venue within its Country Durham grounds; the Dove treehouse.
The award-winning hotel, golf course and spa plans to welcome lovebirds for a closer look at a wedding open evening on Thursday, September 8 between 5pm and 7pm.
Dove is the latest addition to a number of new treehouse properties within the venue’s 350-acre grounds.
John Adamson, owner of Ramside Hall Hotel, said: “Dove is proving a very popular option for couples, which is why we are giving people the opportunity to see for themselves how it looks when set for a wedding.”
One of Ramside’s four larger treehouses, Dove features floor-to-ceiling windows, a wraparound balcony, roll-top copper bath, log-burning stove and hot tubs.
Read more:
The premises also has three bedrooms, a large sitting area and a balcony.
When dressed for a wedding, it can accommodate up to 40 guests for a ceremony, with reception drinks then hosted on the terrace.
Guests to the open evening on Thursday can find out more about Ramside’s 2023 wedding package for Dove, which includes a three-course wedding breakfast, the hotel’s sommelier’s choice of wines and overnight accommodation in Dove – complete with hot tub - for the bridal couple, as well as spa access the following day.
The midweek packages start from £2,650, with weekends from £3,050 – both based on a minimum of 10 guests.
Ramside launched four new luxury treehouses earlier this year; Chaffinch, Robin, Pheasant and Magpie.