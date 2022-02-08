Military clothing and army clothing store The Army Shop opens in Washington Galleries

The new independent retailer, The Army Shop, which also sells outdoor clothing, has moved in to the Washington Galleries after a takeover of the centre.

The shop has opened after it signed a lease for unit 5 within 24 hours of LCP acquiring the major shopping centre last month.

The 1,089 sq ft shop has recently opened and sells a range of goods, such as outdoor clothing, camping equipment, work clothing and new and military clothing and replica military equipment and memorabilia.

Simon Eatough, asset manager at LCP, said: “We’re pleased to have completed our first lease deal very quickly after acquiring The Galleries to a local, independent trader. We’ve exciting plans for the shopping centre and look forward to unveiling new tenants here over the next few months.”

Amy James, of LCP’s in-house legal team, completed the transaction.

LCP bought the Galleries shopping centre in Washington last month from M&G Real Estate in its biggest acquisition to date.

The North East portfolio includes the Galleries Shopping Centre, which has more than 200 units spread over 535,000 sqft, anchored by Asda and Sainsbury’s, and the adjacent 158,000 sqft Galleries Retail Park, which has 16 retail units, including Aldi, Matalan and River Island.

Washington Galleries has 2,500 free car parking spaces and a dedicated bus station, while the retail park has 600 car parking spaces. Marketing materials issued ahead of the sale also revealed how the site has the potential for the construction of up to 6,000 sq ft of new accommodation at the park.

