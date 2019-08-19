See inside boutique cruise liner Azamara Journey as it docks on the River Tyne for the first time today
A boutique cruise liner has dropped anchor on the Tyne for the first time.
Boutique cruise company Azamara has sailed across the world with its fleet of three vessels, but this is the first time one of its ships has docked in North Shields.
The 181metre Journey opened her doors to guests as part of its maiden voyage to show off her ten decks, five restaurants and two cafes, as well as other amenities, while its 690 passengers made the most of exploring the North East.
A subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Azamara has smaller ships meaning it can dock at lesser-known ports.
Sarah Fowler, head of marketing and PR at Azamara Club Cruises, said: “Journey is here as part of its tour of Northern Capitals. Azamara’s USP is that it’s a boutique luxury cruise liner with a focus on destinations.
“One of the things we are known for is how friendly the service is, but we are also very focused on the destination. We spend more time in port than other cruise liners so that passengers can really explore places.”
During the ship’s time in Newcastle, guests, 60% of which are American, will enjoy trips to Hadrian’s Wall, Alnwick Castle, Durham Cathedral, Beamish and York.
From Newcastle the ship will sail to Leith, Amsterdam, Antwerp and Bruges, before passengers disembark in Southampton.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Matt Beeton, Chief Executive Officer Port of Tyne, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Azamara Cruises as we celebrate 20 years of cruising from Port of Tyne.”
*Find out why the Captain ordered a boat load of Greggs here.