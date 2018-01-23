Revealed: The 10 top-rated restaurants in Sunderland according to TripAdvisor

When you can’t be bothered to make the tea there are plenty of places to dine out in Sunderland.

So we took to TripAdvisor to find the city’s best-rated restaurants as chosen by you, the diners!

Italian seems to be a firm favourite across Sunderland, with Indian, Thai and Turkish restaurants making an appearance in the top 10, too!

But which one is your favourite?

1. D’Acqua, John Street

2. Efes, Derwent Street

3. Italian Kitchen, Thompson Road

4. Bellini, Dovedale Road

5. The Scullery, Warwick Terrace

6. Miller & Carter, Newcastle Road

7. Roma Restaurant, Mary Street

8. San Marino, Chester Road

9. Royale Thai, Mary Street

10. Goa Exemplary, Queens Parade