You loved this Sunderland venue - claggy mat, bean bags and all

Fancy a boogie? Plenty of you certainly did back in the day when you all flocked to Annabel’s for a top night out.

Most of you would love to do it all again even if it was for one night only.

Annabels in 1982.

And when we posted photographs of it on social media, nearly 30,000 people took an interest.

The reason for re-visiting the former city centre favourite was this year is the 50th anniversary of its opening.

In the years that followed, it pulled in thousands of revellers before it finally called time in the early 2000s.

Lots of those former fans reminisced when they responded to our social media post which said “You’ll have had some nights here.”

Kimberly Thornton Gibbons said: “Makes me remember being 17 and we lived for Wednesday nights after college! Then end up eating junk from city limits!”

Steve Parry reminisced: “Switched between Bentleys and Chambers. Whatever took the lads’ fancy on the night. Brilliant memories.”

Neil Hutchinson said he “loved it there in the early 80s”, while Stephen Spencer said: “I was a member back in the 70s and remember nearly falling down the stairs on my first visit. Embarrassing.”

Lee Pattison had “some great nights in Annabel’s” on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and Linda Armstrong has special reason to remember those golden days.

Lots of you loved the fancy dress nights when the tin food collection was held.

“Loved club Annabel. Met my husband at the Christmas fancy dress in 1983,” she said.

Special thanks go to Peter Taylor who emailed us to say: “I worked in Annabels as a glass collector and caretaker of Idols as well with Kris Chapman and Jason Craig.

“I have very happy memories of the place and Alan Waters was the best manager you could have.

“He was more your best mate than a boss. Very happy times. Will never forget them years.”

The responses also kept on pouring in on social media.

Christine Scott told us: “I worked there and partied there too x,” while Stella Anderson commented: “Some good Wednesday nights in Annabels x.”

Emma Harding also responded but added: “Feel ancient now haha x.”

And also to Linda Johnson who said: “I remember the massive bean bags when it first opened.”

Our first story told how the popular club originally opened in Walworth Way but later moved to High Street West in the late ’80s as Annabel’s, where it became famed for its ’70s nights and Christmas fancy dress parties.

By the time of its silver anniversary in 1992, you could look forward to four nights of fun each week.

Wednesdays was ’70s night with DJ Brutus Gold, and there were prize giveaways (with a regular chance to win T-shirts) and drink promotions on Thursdays.

Commercial house, chart dance music, and all types of soul were the order of the day on a Friday, and Saturdays were great for all the latest dance sounds.

Nic Wheatley said: “Omg loved Annabel’s. Made lots of unforgettable memories.”️

Maria Prince described it as “my second home lol. Great memories made there too”.

Wendy Hall said: “Absolutely great nights out,” while Harry Trenholm said: “Really fantastic times that I can still remember vividly. Always having fun at the club.

“Looking back, I just loved the amazing Christmas fancy dress parties, pyjama parties and rock ‘n’ roll themed nights. I am so proud to have been part of that scene along with so many of my friends for so many fantastic years. Roll on next reunion!”

Sue Ryan loved the Boxing Day fancy dress event “when you had to take a tin of something for charity”. And another aspect of it also stuck in her mind – “the infamous claggy mat on your way in!”

Steve Parry agreed and said: “It was the norm back then. Old 29, 5th Avenue etc, all great nights with sticky carpets.”

Lesley Archie loved Annabel’s as well as Mayfair and Genevieves, while Allyson Jewitt said: “Great nights out.”

And Hannah Louise Metcalf misses those days. She said: “Would love to go back in time just for a night lol xxx.”

Thanks to everyone for their great responses to the article.