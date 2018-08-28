You asked and we delivered! Memories of life at Pennywell School in Sunderland

It's back to the classroom for reflections on a Sunderland school which closed a decade ago.

John Robson had a question for our new Facebook group Wearside Echoes. He asked: "Have you any photos of Pennywell Comp '69 to '74 please?"

Of course we have John, and we are happy to share them. We hope they bring back lots of happy memories and hopefully some faces you remember.

One shows the school brass band off to Nottingham to perform concerts at schools and Over 60 clubs in 1974. Does that strike a chord?

From the same year, here's a group of students and teachers who were off to Germany. Were you one of them?

Again in 1974, who remembers this scene from the sports day and can you identify the keen young hurdlers? We're sure it's no obstacle for you!

How about a scene from 1975 at the Pennywell School summer fayre. It clearly didn't pay to lose the tug-of-war competition. You got a soaking! Remember this?

And lastly, who remembers when a sports star came to Pennywell. It's tennis legend and Wimbledon champion Ann Haydon Jones who held a clinic for 700 schoolchildren.

We would love you to share your own Pennywell memories.

