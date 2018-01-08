Who do you recognise in our Wearside rugby team pictures?

For our first nostalgia picture spread of 2018, we thought we would delve back into our sporting archives – and happily we managed to come up with some cracking photographs of Wearside rugby teams, featuring players of all ages and both sexes.

Rugby is not a game for the faint-hearted as its not only rough and tough, but during winter time it can be played in very wet, cold and muddy conditions.

Sunderland seconds rugby line-up in December 2009.

Take a look at our photographs showing the muddy game between Washington and Seaham – do you recognise anyone?

Our images also show proud teams from across the region – youngsters who are just learning the game to experienced players.

Can you spot anyone you know from the teams pictured? We have team shots from Peterlee, Southmoor Girls, Castle View School, proudly photographed with their trophies.

Going back to the mention of muddy pitches, who did clean the dirty strips after the game@ We’d love to har from you.

