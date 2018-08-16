When Sunderland’s ‘pictures’ had four movie showings a day

What an era the 1970s was for big screen entertainment in Sunderland

Blockbuster films seemed to sell out at Wearside’s cinemas throughout the decade.

Whether it was a Western, a disaster epic, or a children’s favourite, you could not beat a day at the pictures.

We are taking a look at the news affecting the area over the coming weeks and we’re starting with a look at the movie heroes who were attracting the punters in their droves.

In one August week alone in 1970, you could choose from a rich harvest of Hollywood heroes. The hardest part of going to the movies was deciding which picture to see.

Just imagine it.

You could see John Wayne in Chisum at the ABC – and get a second film thrown in. This time, it was Time Out For Sardinia.

And just to give you an indication of how many film goers would get along, there were four showings a day at 12.35pm, 3.15pm, 5.55pm and 8.35pm.

Who remembers stopping back to watch it all a second time around?

Over at the Odeon, there was a Friday night holiday special that week. It was a double bill featuring Sean Connery in The Hill, and Elvis Presley in Jailhouse Rock – and it didn’t even start until 10.30pm!

And just in case you were a little young to watch the late-night line-up, the children of Sunderland had their own feast at the flicks.

Disney’s Jungle Book was a huge favourite for the kids and it was showing at Studio One where it had been retained for another week because it was so popular.

And two more hits for the younger generation were proving just as popular. Oliver! was back for a third week at the Odeon and readers will remember it.

This was the Lionel Bart version with Mark Lester in the title role, and Ron Moody, Oliver Reed and Harry Secombe among the other stars.

And if you wanted to see it, there were plenty of showings every day. You could enjoy a 2pm matinee from Monday to Saturday with doors opening half an hour earlier.

Then there was the evening showing at 7.30pm with plenty of time to get in as doors opened an hour before that.

Or who fancied a trip to the Empire where Dr Dolittle was showing, with Rex Harrison, Samantha Eggar, Anthony Newley and Richard Attenborough in it.

Sunderland in the 70s was a thriving time for entertainment and the club scene did its bit to keep the punters interested.

There was live entertainment at the Newbottle Workmen’s Club with Lambert & Ross, or a domino handicap with £5 added at Shiney Row Social Club.

Ryhope Poplars had The Freelanders on the bill (no cover charge) and it was the sixth round of the domino handicap at Doxfords Social Club.

Town End Farm Workmen’s Club had the Johnny Martin Sound on the bill and it was the Bobby Thompson Show at Grangetown Workmen’s.

Over in the nightclubs of Sunderland, there was an early guest artist and a late singer at Wetherells.

You could dance the night away at Intercon disco in Fawcett Street or enjoy the Over 21 Night at the Locarno.Pat O’Hare was on at the Carousel Club and Louise Young at La Strada.

Or how about a game of bowling at Mecca Bowl in Newcastle Road.

If you just fancied a night in, however, there was a decent line-up on the box.

The Best of Basil Brush, A Man Called Ironside, and the Debbie Reynolds Show were all on BBC1.

Gardeners World with Percy Thrower, the Val Doonican Show and Thirty-Minute Theatre were on BBC2.

And for ITV viewers, there was the Des O’Connor Show, Bonanza and Stewpot.

What are your memories of entertainment 1970s style? Did you love a trip to the cinema, theatre, nightclub or social club and what did you love to see.

Or did you prefer a night in with Z Cars, Opportunity Knocks and How?

Get in touch with your memories by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk