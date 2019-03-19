Wem-ber-lee! But what was the build-up like in 1973?

There’s nothing quite like the build-up of fervour to get you in the mood for a cup final.

And what better way to get ready for Sunderland’s Checkatrade trip down Wembley Way than by looking back on 1973 – the last time the Lads won on the hallowed turf.

George and Ethel Howey with their 36-year-old bottle of ale.

We all know what happened on the big day back then but what was happening in the build-up to it? Excitement began the moment the final whistle blew on the 2-1 win against Arsenal in the semi-final.

Twenty-three thousand fans had gone to the semi in Sheffield by nine trains, more than 200 coaches and an armada of around 2,500 cars. By teatime that day, as the Sunderland Echo headline said, it was ‘next stop, Wembley’.

And one national newspaper commented: “Sunderland had fire in their bellies while Arsenal had none.”

Other papers talked about the Sunderland fans having a decibel rating to match any in the country, and about a sleeping giant awakening.

Semi-final success marked the start of weeks of excitement, and not just on Wearside.

Joseph Wardropper, a 44-year-old Sunderland fan in Hobart, Tasmania, sent a message after the match to Roker Park saying ‘Haway the lads’.

David Snowball, in Toronto, Canada, was hoping to get a ticket in time for the final, and one Australian fan sent a cable to the Sunderland Echo asking if anyone had spare tickets. “Have found air fare but need Wembley tickets,” he said. “Twelve thousand miles no obstacle.”

Within four days of the semi-final, flights for the final were lined up for 400 fans.

Brian McCarthy is chaired by fellow pupils at St Patrick's RC School in 1973.

Within six days, trains with lunch laid on were confirmed for the trip to London.

Schools got into the cup final spirit and St Patrick’s RC School led the way. Their young pupils made it onto the Echo’s front page when the youngsters held a lesson where children could draw pictures of their favourite players and make rosettes.

They also made an FA Cup, donned the red and white strip and even appointed seven-year-old Brian McCarthy as their lucky mascot.

He got to wear his strip all day because the school thought he would be a lucky charm. They were not wrong.

At the other end of the scale, 76-year-old Thomas Robinson from Penshaw was one of the first people to get his cup final ticket. He was no newcomer to Wembley success, though. In his wallet he kept his two ticket stubs from the 1937 Wembley win.

More than 1,000 shipyard workers who could not get cup final tickets were still going to see the game in style, because their bosses had invested in a 20-foot closed circuit television set for cup final day.

It was one of only two in the country at the time.

Austin and Pickersgill paid for the TV system, which they set up in the Top Rank Suite in Park Lane.

Within a fortnight of the semi-final, shoppers on Wearside could buy carrier bags which had ‘Sunderland for the cup. Ha’way the lads’ on them.

On Thursday, April 19, 1973, a disco with a footy theme was held at the Locarno with a guest appearance by the Sunderland team and comedy laid on from Bobby Knoxall.

And Sunderland’s return to Wembley in 1973 marked a special day for George and Ethel Howey.

It was a day they had waited for 36 years to come along. The couple had been given a bottle of ale by a complete stranger while they were on the train to the 1937 cup final.

Ethel explained “He gave me it because he said I was the best singer on the train. So I told him I wouldn’t drink it then, but I would open it on the day Sunderland next played in the final.”

Ethel said she was dreading tasting it after all those years but she was at least going to have a taste. What a bottle of ale it was. It survived Second World War bombings and a move to a new home for the Howeys.

Brian Lewis, 15, was another one with a cup final spring in his step in 1973. He was at the opening of the PDSA fair at Sorley Street Hall that April and he made sure plenty of people came along by wearing his Sunderland scarf and hat, and waving a football rattle to pull in the punters.

We will have more memories of the build-up to the 73 cup final next week. But what’s your best memory of that memorable year? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk