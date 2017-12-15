Wearside man re-lives his all-conquering junior football days

Peter Malcolm is 68 now - but one of his strongest abiding memories is of the Penshaw junior football team of 1960-61.

He was centre half and he and his all-conquering teammates went on to complete an amazing treble.

A young Peter.

They won the league and two cups and no-one ws prouder than Peter who shared some wonderful memories with us.

Here, he begins his two-part look back and asks, where are his teammates now.

Chris Cordner reports.

It was a young boy’s dream.

I got picked as centre half for the school team so Charlie Hurley was my idol. We lost one game that season Peter Malcolm

Peter Malcolm was playing centre half for his local side - just as his Black Cats hero Charlie Hurley was for Sunderland.

Peter explained: “I got picked as centre half for the school team so Charlie Hurley was my idol.

“We lost one game that season.”

The reward from his school - for a season of amazing success - was superb.

Huge crowds for a 1960s game at Roker Park.

Peter recalled: “As a reward, our teacher, Mr Smith, took us to a game at the end of the season.

“We sat in the first tier of the seated main stand but I can’t remember who it was against.”

Cloughie was playing for the team then, but Peter admitted: “I don’t specifically remember him. I do remember Nick Sharkey.”

While some details may have dimmed, Peter remembers one aspect in particular.

Peters idol. The Black Cats legend Charlie Hurley.

“I was so excited. The atmosphere was amazing so, seeing my enthusiasm, my dad started to take me regularly after that.”

Wgat a way to get an introduction to the big match atmosphere.

He also explained a little of his family history and said: “My dad, his brother, his dad etc, were all miners. My dad worked at Herrington New Colliery and we lived near Prospect pub in Penshaw.”

Watch out for more of Peter’s story next week.