Wearside Echoes: See who you know in these Sunderland pictures from 1972

There's nothing better than a trip down memory lane.

So today we're rolling back the clock to 1972 to look at some Sunderland pictures from the vaults.

Fulwell youngsters improve their French by buying and selling goods at the 'French shop' in the school in 1972.

Can you remember what you were up to in 1972? Think back to your favourite moments of this year, and see what we have to share in our retro pictures.

We take a look back at children attending Commercial Road Junior and Fulwell schools, as they took a trip to London and visited a French stall.

See if you can spot anyone you recognise in this week's pictures.

