Was this Sunderland’s best ever month for live music?

We are casting our minds back to 1970 and an era when some big names on the music scene came to Sunderland – all in the space of a month.

What a line-up of talent there was on Wearside in March that year.

The Locarno hosted some great bands over the years.

You could watch David Bowie at the Fillmore with supporting acts such as Principal Edward’s Magic Theatre, and all for a mere 10 shillings.

Later in the month, the Fillmore was at it again when it hosted Ginger Baker’s Airforce. Admission was 15 shillings.

It also hosted Edgar Broughton and Blodwyn Pig in the same month, but the Fillmore was not the only place to visit to catch the big names.

Over at the Manhattan in High Street, Mud were appearing on a bill where every ticket was 2 and 6.

The Bay Hotel which hosted plenty of top names.

You could catch Atomic Rooster at the Bay Hotel.

Or how about Genesis at the Locarno (on the same bill as the Third Ear Band).

On another night, the same venue hosted blues band Chicken Shack.

The list goes on.

David Bowie appeared at the Fillmore, years before his Roker Park gig.

In the same month, Edison Lighthouse (best known for their 1970 hit Love Grows), were on at Wetherells on The Green.

Remember the hit song Dizzy? Its original recording star Tommy Roe was another star attraction at Wetherells.

And staying at the same venue, Picketywitch – best known for their huge hit Same Old Feeling – were packing them in at the Cabaret Wednesday night.

If you got along to Newbottle Workmen’s Club, Marty Wilde was headlining.

And if none of that took your fancy, there were plenty more acts on the way in the upcoming weeks such as Tony Christie, Ronnie Carroll, and Terry Lightfoot and his Jazzmen.

But what are your memories of Sunderland’s music scene back in the early 1970s?

