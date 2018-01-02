Town crier Tommy - a real Wearside ‘character’

A Sunderland treasure. That’s the old glass slide which shows one of Wearside’s most striking Victorian characters.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society has provided us with many a fascinating tale and here is another.

Tommy Sanderson.

Society member Norman Kirtlan explains more.

One of the treasures of the SAS is an old glass slide showing an aged gentleman.

He is complete with top hat and in full Victorian garb, and bearing a tray of ginger nuts – a popular treat for 19th century children.

The photograph was taken just before the death in 1892, of one of Sunderland’s most charming characters, Town Crier Tommy Sanderson.

Tommy was born in 1808 at Hinds Bridge in Bishopwearmouth, but his early life was blighted by poverty and it was his friendship with a ninety year old lady called Bella Hardy which stood out as a highlight in those early days.

Together, they would forage in local woods looking for nuts to roast and eat.

Or, on other days, Tommy would head down to the quayside looking for coals that had dropped from the keels.

Once young Tommy had gathered up his find, he would carry it back home for Bella to sell for a few halfpennies.

Tommys home - an old railway carriage.

It was a tough existence but sometimes they would make up to ten trips a night in order to provide enough money for a meal or two.

But life was soon to improve for Tommy as a young man.

In 1828, Tommy married the love of his life, Elizabeth Lee and by the time he had reached 22 years of age, he was apprenticed as a shipwright.

From the endeavours in this field, he and Elizabeth enjoyed a most comfortable existence. Often sought by ship owners and fitters, Tommy could earn up to £8 a day. But sadly, the good life would soon end.

In March 1842, Elizabeth died when she was only 31 years old. Tommy was devastated.

The family were living in Hartlepool at that time, and following this tragedy, Tommy could not settle. He returned to Sunderland where he soon married again.

He and his new wife took over a grocer’s shop in Coronation Street, where due to the amount of credit he allowed, he lost nearly all he owned.

It got little better when he went into his next venture.

At one time, Tommy was the licensee of the Peacock Public House in High Street East but this was another venture that failed miserably when he refused to water down his drinks like other publicans in town at the time.

Later, and almost broke, Thomas took over a business in Bodlewell Lane.

The shop, in which he repaired umbrellas, was distinguished by a great clock which hung above the door, and which men would rely upon to time the ferries.

Yet event this venture was ill-fated much to Tommy’s dismay.

The clock sadly attracted the delinquents of the day and it was considered great fun to chew tobacco and spit great dollops of black goo at it.

Thomas Sanderson unfortunately didn’t see the funny side of their activities, and eventually he put up a threatening notice: One more chow and the clock stops!

His notice failed to stop the delinquents and Thomas reluctantly gave up and left.

Just before he left for good, however, he hung up an explanatory poster.

It said: I am not dead, nor have I failed, but by a tartar I’m assailed.”

As Town Crier for many years, Tommy was undoubtedly an extremely popular if not eccentric chap.

He even lived in an old railway carriage called the Metal Hall, and which he sited beside the present day museum.

Before the annual Town Fair, Tommy would perambulate the streets calling out the main attractions and encouraging attendance.

Once finished, he would ring his hand bell and throw handfuls of spiced nuts to his juvenile followers.

Thomas Sanderson died in 1892, aged 84 years. His autobiography, Woodchips and Sawdust, gives a wonderful account of his life and times.

To find out more about the Antiquarian Society, visit its premises in Douro Terrace in Sunderland.

They are open on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 9.30am and noon – or go to the website at www.sunderland-antiquarians.org/