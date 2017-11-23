Top memories of some fantastic people from Ryhope

They were the loveliest of people and they still bring back fantastic memories.

That’s the Ryhope Toppers, who attracted interest of more than 15,000 followers when we posted a photograph of them from 1994 on social media.

Can you identify these Ryhope CW fans.

We wanted to know what you remembered of the group, and the overall response was they were fantastic fundraisers and wonderful people.

The comments seem to show that the Toppers were an entertainment act who did fantastic fundraising through their shows.

Many of you said their act was unforgettable and we would love to hear all about it.

In the meantime, here are some of the comments that you left on our social media post.

Such happy memories. These ladies raised tens of thousands for local charities Chris Young

Caz Heskett said: “My mam is the 5th lady from the right. I have lovely memories of the Ryhope Toppers and will never forget my mam Carol Hesket and Joan Young doing ‘oh doctor I’m in trouble’,” xx.

Chris Young chipped in with “Such fun. We should have a Toppers appreciation party.”

Chris added: “Our Mam third in on left! Such happy memories. These ladies raised tens of thousands for local charities.

“Great community spirit. So proud X.”

And still the comments kept on coming. Glyn Lamb recalled another lady called Olive Huntley and said Olive “lived a few doors off me when I was growing up ... one of the loveliest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing”.

Graeme Jobes said: “My Gran Harriet Baines second on the left next / just behind one of her best friends Jean. Lovely picture and wonderful people.”

Erin Peacock reminisced: “Fourth from the left Joyce Clark and Sheila Armstrong nana Mary’s friends.”

Adam Armstrong told us: “5th from the right with the red stripe on her hat is my nana, Sheila Armstrong.” Thanks to Adam for his comment.

Claire Clark provided us with some of the names of the people pictured and said: “Harriet Baines, Joan Young, Joyce Reid, Serena Fazakerley, Sylvia Gilling and Mr Thompson.”

Thanks also to Nellie Maughan who said: “Handing the cheque over is Olive Huntley lovely lady.”

Lots of you liked the post on social media including Denise Humphrey, Anne Fishwick, Joanne Leach, Margaret Harley, Michael Wilson, Marion Turnbull and William Beech.

So did Valerie McKnight, Jean Maughan, Deb Fisher, Julie McLean, and Joanne Mulholland, as well as Leslie Barrett, Matthew Foster, David Tipling and Amanda Sayers.

But what are your own memories of the Toppers?

Can you tell us more? Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Others to like our social media post included Joanne Laverick, Karen Hogan, Kim McAllister, Norma Wright, Carolann Brown, Diane Gray, Julie Rowe, Barry Smith, Barbara Bewick and Julie Robson.

We are on a bit of a roll for Ryhope nostalgia so we thought we would test our readers’ recollections on another photo.

Here are members of Ryhope CW Supporters Club, who were getting FA Cup fever in 1967.

They were determined that the village team would not lack colourful support when they took on Workington in the first round of FA Cup at Ryhope that year.

Here they are seen knitting some of the scarves, hats and dolls that they planned to have ready for the game.

But who are the creative people behind the knitting needles, and can you tell us more about Ryhope’s cup run that year?

If you can, we would love to know more. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Or perhaps there is another aspect of Sunderland and Wearside history that you would like to reflect on.

That could be anything from your favourite restaurant to a department store that you would love to reflect on.

It might be a place of work, or the colleagues that you worked with.

Or maybe you want to get back in tough with former schoolmates for a reunion.