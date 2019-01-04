The Sunderland shop that was all the fashion - but it came to an end 30 years ago

It was all change on the shopping front when a well known Sunderland landmark was about to be flattened nearly 30 years ago.

The New Year in 1990 dawned with the news that the Books corner was about to be flattened.

A 1960s scene showing Books Fashions as well as the ABC cinema.

By then, the former Books shop had been replaced by a bargain store, but the latest news meant the bottom end of Vine Place, along with part of Crowtree Terrace, was to be demolished.

The Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “The plan is to demolish the buildings and replace them with an ambitious retail and commercial development costing several million pounds.”

Just last November, the Books store was in the top ten of a list of Sunderland’s former shops and stores which Echo readers would love to see return.

Back in 1990, the Sunderland Echo described it as “one of Sunderland’s best known shopping corners.”

Ed Robson, the director of architecture and planning in 1990, said at the time that there was great potential in the re-development plan.

He added; “It is close to the bus station, Bridges shopping complex and Crowtree Leisure Centre.

“There is a large pedestrian use and the whole area is ripe for development. It is a prime site.”

What are your memories of Books store and the area.

The Joplings Santa Parade in 1982 on a route going past Books Fashions.

Did you love to pay a visit or is there another store in the 1990s which you preferred to visit? Get in touch and let us know.

January 1990 was a time for sales and you could get £20 off food processors, and 22 per cent off bedroom furniture at Joplings.

Or how about £8 off collared shirts which were down to £11.99 at Binns, and £300 off three piece suites at Liverpool House.

