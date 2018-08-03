The love affair that never ended - your memories of Sunderland at Roker Park

Ha’way back to 1997 for more memories of the end of Roker Park.

More than 23,000 of you spoke about the old place when you reacted to a photograph we posted on social media.

A 1961 Sunderland-Spurs match with a packed crowd.

It showed the bulldozers taking down the stands.

Toshak Akita said: “Remember my Dad taking me in the late sixties early seventies, the walk to the ground once having parked the car, the Roker Roar and the wooden swing that Dad made which he tied to the metal dividers so I could see the game ... brilliant memories.”

Peter Malcolm recalled: “Got off at Roker Park and dads and lads entrances were separate so he put me in lads entrance at roker end and Istood in dim light under the concrete terraces waiting for him to enter the men’s turnstile.”

The atmospheric reminders continued with Mark Mswchef who said: “First game my late Father took me too in 1976...the love affair began on that day.

“The red lattice work, bright green turf, blue sky above and Albatros by Fleetwood Mac blaring out....oh and the young uns like me with their step and rope on the railings so they could see in the Clock Stand...fantastic.”

Paul Bewick told us: “Wish we were still there. Now that place had atmosphere.”

Chris McKeen said he would “go back there in a heartbeat”, while Keith Talbot commented: “Still got my turnstile number.”

Thanks also to Ian Wainwright who said: “Great memories, I miss it so much, few beers and a pie, then the game.”

The end of Roker Park as the demolition begins.

Robert Colborn commented: “Sad days when they pulled roker park down,” while Raymond Polley said: “Great memories.”

Paul Campbell had a slightly different view and said: “Yes I miss RP but we had to move on and I’m proud that the SoL is our home – let’s fill it next season! Haway the lads!!”