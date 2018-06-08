The films that made you cry - and one which made you sing out loud in Sunderland!

There was something very special about a trip to the pictures in days gone by.

The double bill of films, the usherette with ice creams, and those adverts. And when we asked you to cast your minds back to the days of the cinemas – including the Ritz which later became the ABC – 15,000 of you took an interest on social media.

This shot of the ABC, also known as the Ritz, comes from 1962.

We asked ‘which film was your favourite?’. It produced lots of memories and we start a two-part look at them today.

Thanks to Leslie Archie who said: “Just started work at a new supermarket on Sea Road called Hinton. They gave us the afternoon off so about 10 of us went here all carrying bags of groceries to watch Grease.

“We took up the row in front of us with our carrier bags and were told by the manager to stop singing too loud or he would throw us out. Good memories lol x.”

Janet Martin reminisced: “Remember going to see The Champ with my Mam and Dad ... we were all crying. So sad.”

Karen Suzanne Redman told us: “My mum use to work there as a usher. First film we watched there was The AristoCats. And mum came around with the ice creams for us .”

Kaylee Jo Ranft said: “Aww I remember going here multiple times! Spice World!! Flipper!! I went to see Godzilla with my Auntie and ended up with chewing gum stuck to the back of my leg! I remember that well, I was wearing my jelly shoes with a heel back when they were a new thing and we went to Johnny Ringos beforehand.”

Jane Nicholson said: “Saw many great films there but one stands out Schindler’s List. When it finished no one said anything no one moved till the credits had finished, it was eerie the only sound was little sniffles from tears. It was an amazing movie.”

If you have your own memories of the ABC, or perhaps other venues such as the Odeon, get in touch.

Holmeside in 1963 showing both the Odeon and ABC.

