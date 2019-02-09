Take a trip back through the Sunderland Echo archives to 1995

Have your say

It is nearly a quarter of a century since our latest batch of Memory Lane pictures were taken.

February 1995 is the subject is the subject of this week's trawl through the Sunderland Echo photo archives.

East Herrington Primary School pupils with placards protesting against the closure of Derwent Hill Outward Bound Centre, in the Lake District, in February 1995.

Among our stories was protests by pupils at East Herrington Primary School against the proposed closure of Derwent Hill outward bound centre, near Keswick, a popular destination for school trips from the city.

We hope you enjoy this week's collection of pictures.

Remember that the stories behind our photos are contained in February 9's edition of the Sunderland Echo.

You can also buy copies of these and all our pictures by logging on here.