Sunderland pubs of the past: How many did you enjoy a pint in?

Two pints of lager and a packet of crisps was the title of a song in 1980 - and a popular order in pubs once upon a time.

Now the order would probably go something along the lines of, one gin and tonic, a large glass of wine and a soft drink, please.

Were you a regular at The Prospect in Durham Road?

When looking through our archives for a selection of pub photographs for this week’s nostalgia picture feature, we couldn’t help but smile.

What happy memories came flooding back.

We couldn’t publish all the photographs we found, but hopefully the ones we have printed will make you smile too.

Who remembers meeting up with family and friends and sometimes work colleagues for a night out.

Or perhaps having a pint with fellow football supporters before walking over the bridge to a Sunderland game.

One of the questions we did ask ourselves was how many times has the Beehive changed its name?

If you know the answer, please let us know.

Why not contact us with your pub memories? Email chris cordner @jpress.co.uk