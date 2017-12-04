Snowy scenes from Sunderland's past

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

For some people it can mean it’s one of the best times of the year, for other folk it’s ‘let’s hide under the blankets – let me know when it has gone’ time.

Sledging on Roker Beach



However, when looking through the archives for this week’s nostalgia photographs, it seems that the snow for most Wearsiders used to mean fun!



From building snowmen with friends, sledging on the incline of the Silksworth Ski slope, to the rare occurrence of sledging on one of Sunderland’s beaches.



Snow of course means lots of work for some people.



Are you one of the workers clearing the pitch of snow at Roker Park for their forthcoming game in our photograph?



Or maybe you cleared the pitch for another game. Let us know.



Do any of our readers know where the car is photographed with the Sunderland sign – A183 Sunderland, this way.



We’d love for you to get in touch with your snow memories. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk