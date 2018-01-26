Sing up if you have memories of these golden days of music in Sunderland

If you wanted to watch the stars in 1972, Sunderland was the place to be.

Just look at this line-up of top acts who were all on Wearside – and this was all in the space of a month.

Hepworth and Grandage Social Club.

That January, if you got along to the Locarno in Newcastle Road, Slade were headlining on a night when admission was 60p.

Groundhogs were topping the bill at the Top Rank Suite and the support act was Ashton, Gardner, Dyke and Co. A great line-up for a night of entertainment which would only set you back 50p.

A rival attraction at La Strada was The Peddlers, who were at the venue all week.

And at the Empire Theatre, Julie Rogers was the star attraction in Cinderella. The pantomime was doing so well, its run was extended by two weeks.

The Locarno which later became the Mecca.

But that wasn’t all. A ‘Tuesday spectacular’ was on the way at the Hepworth and Grandage Social Club with Mud on the bill. Tickets were 10p, available at the door.

Keeping up the fantastic line-up was Southwick Social Club, which had Shane Fenton and The Fentones lined up. Remember them, and who can tell us more?

Get in touch and re-live the memories.

Each venue was packing them in, which was a tribute to Wearside at the time, considering Sunderland also had a huge share of cinemas.

Holmeside with the Odeon Cinema.

Films at the time included The Devils ,at the ABC, starring Oliver Reed and Vanessa Redgrave.

Tony Curtis and Charles Bronson were the big names in You Can’t Win Em All, at the Studio 1.

And over at the Odeon, Clint Eastwood and Shirley MacLaine were pulling in the viewers for Two Mules for Sister Sara.

Which acts did you see in 1970s Sunderland?

