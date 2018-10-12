Share your memories of the Seaburn Centre

It may be just about gone but it is not forgotten.

The demolition of the Seaburn Centre has changed the skyline forever, but for many people, they will have their own lasting memories of the place.

The National Veterans Table Tennis Competition at the Seaburn Centre in 2008.

Here are just a few, but please get in touch with your own. We would love to hear from you.

Were you there, perhaps, in 2013, when the centre hosted SunnyCon, which was a convention for lovers of comics and animation.

Or possibly, in the same year, you were one of the 100 competitors taking part in the School Games Badminton Finals as part of the Center Parcs National School Championships.

Or maybe you were there when the centre was the venue for a reception for the Sunderland football team when they returned from their FA Cup Final in 1992. Thousands flocked to the seafront to see The Lads.

The Seaburn Centre in 2011.

Lots of you will have gone to the Seaburn Centre for ballroom dancing, boxing bouts, antique and craft fairs, netball sessions or five-a-side matches.

Or maybe you remember when people met there as the gathering point for the Boxing Day dip, and returning there for the after-dip hot chocolate.

Twenty-five years ago there was the attempt at the world’s longest bar of chocolate at the centre. Remember it?

The centre, which opened in the mid-1980s, closed in March after Sunderland City Council said it was “no longer commercially viable”.

But at one point, demolition was halted when an ecology survery found that starlings were nesting on the site.

It is due to be converted into a hub for seafront retail and leisure attractions.

What are your memories of it and did you love a visit?

Get in touch and tell us more, especially if you have photographs of your visits to the centre over the decades.

We would love to hear from you. Send in your memories to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk