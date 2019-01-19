See who you recognise in our 14 Sunderland retro pictures from 1992

Can you remember your biggest achievements from 1992?

Twenty-seven years have passed since then, but we bet you have plenty of memories to share.

Ladies from the Women's Institute from the Tyne and Wear South Federation took part in a sponsored plodge at Seaburn in January 1992.

In today's nostalgia selection, we are rolling back the clock to the nineties, and we want to know if you can spot any familiar faces in our pictures.

Sunderland in 1992 - our pictures feature a sponsored plodge at Seaburn, dressing up at school and the final days of Dawdon pit.

Cup fever also gripped Wearside as 3,000 Black Cats fans managed to net tickets to see SAFC take on Oxford in the FA Cup. Did you go?

Whatever you were up to, we'd love to hear your memories of life growing up around Sunderland and County Durham.

