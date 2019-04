We are rolling back the clock and taking a trip down Seaham’s memory lane.

Dawdon Pit Pond's top diving board. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Dawdon miners fought back from two crippling blows to their pit to pass the million tonne milestone in 1987. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Seaham Schools Music Festival , in April 1974. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Pithead gear at Seaham Colliery comes crashing down in 1992. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

