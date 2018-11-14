The Christmas breakfast at Joplings in December 1985.

Remembering shopping trips to Joplings as Christmas draws closer

Shopping season is well and truly in full swing as we count down the final weeks to Christmas.

It may crop up every year, but one of the shops everyone seems to miss most as December creeps closer is Joplings. Did you always take a trip to see Santa? Visit the toy department for a special treat? Or hit the sales as soon as Boxing Day came around. Take a trip down memory lane with our picture special. •Don’t forget to check out your Echo in print or online on Friday to see a special nostalgia piece on the shops you’d love to see return to Sunderland.

Who remembers asking Santa what they wanted for Christmas on a trip to Joplings?

1. A visit to Santa

Checking out what's on offer at the toy fair - did you ever go?

2. Enjoying the fun at the Joplings' toy fair

Was Joplings one of your favourite places to hit the sales?

3. Heading to the sales in 1981

A good rummage through the Christmas sale in 1975.

4. On the hunt for a bargain!

