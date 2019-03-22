Read the sad ‘Dear Mum’ letter which was meant for his mother in wartime Sunderland - but never got home

A Shropshire woman is hoping Wearside Echoes followers can end a mystery which stretches back almost 77 years.

We are indebted to Janice Holohan who asked us to help find the family behind a poignant letter.

Wartime Sunderland was one of the most heavily bombed towns in Britain.

The correspondence was written in wartime England by a Richard McCready, of Carew Road, Tottenham in London.

He sent it to his mother – a Mrs E McCready, of Moor Terrace, Hendon in Sunderland – and passed on his good wishes to his father and all those back on Wearside.

He added: “May God bless you both until we meet again” and he also included a ten shillings note in the letter meant for his mum.

But the letter never reached Mrs McCready back in Sunderland.

Janice told us: “My husband found a letter in a registered envelope along with a ten shilling note inside after he had pulled out a fireplace whilst working in Tottenham, North London, many years ago.

“We now live in Shropshire and the letter moved with us and got mislaid with the detritus of stuff.”

Janice added: “It is quite sad as Richard/Dick was sending his Mother ten shillings during wartime which she obviously never received. I have often wondered what happened to these people.”

Can you help?

The ten shillings note which Richard McCready intended to send home to his mother.

We would love to hear from anyone who may be able to shed light on the family behind the letter.

Elsewhere in the correspondence, there is a coat of arms which indicates Richard McCready was in the services.

Janice added: “I Googled “Ubique, Quo Fas Et Gloria Ducunt” and it means ‘Everywhere, Where Right and Glory Leads’, which appears to be the motto of the Royal Canadian Regiment of Artillery and most other artillery corps of the British Commonwealth eg: Royal Regiment of Australian/New Zealand Regiment.”

