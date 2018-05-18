Pilot’s comment on the return flight from Wembley, 1973

We’re taking one last 45th anniversary look at your memories of Sunderland’s FA Cup glory day in 1973.

The Echo had so many emails about that unforgettable Wembley day out, we just had to share them.

Ray Telfer and Tom Creighton with their tin foil version of the FA Cup.

Les Allen said: “The day at Wembley was superb.

“I recall working in the morning, then driving down to Teesside Airport before lunch and boarding a flight to Luton Airport, then travelling by coach to Wembley, arriving the same time as the team and, like all Sunderland supporters, really enjoyed the game and the result.

“On the return journey a few passengers, who had enjoyed plenty of liquid refreshment, were alarmed when the pilot announced ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we are now flying over the city of Leeds and I will do a victory roll.

“Fawcett Street was thronged as we drove along many climbing lamp posts.

“Arriving home my dear wife could never understand why I settled down with a drink to watch Match of the Day.”

Both Alison Chaddock and Ray Telfer got in touch to tell us more about a photo we published recently of two men on the train to London, holding their home-made replica of the FA Cup.

One, in the beard, was Ray himself. The other was his great friend and brother-in-law, Alison’s dad, Tom Creighton.

Alison said: “I was only five-years-old at the time but recall the tin-foil covered cut-out with red and white ribbons, and the excited anticipation of the big event. Dad died in 2014 but I will make sure my uncle knows that the two great friends made it into the Echo once more!”

Ian Porterfield's matchwinning goal in the FA Cup Final.

Thanks to Jacqueline Boyes who got in touch with a reminder of the Sunderland Echo sports edition from that day – with the headline: ‘They’ve done it!’

And a big thank you to everyone who shared their memories of a famous occasion.