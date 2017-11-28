Pictures from the Sunderland Echo Christmas train to London

Christmas is coming and these archived photographs, from a November Sunderland Echo in 1994, showing a Christmas shopping trip to London are a timely reminder of the forthcoming festivities.
Looking through the photographs it seems that everyone, young and old, had a fun filled day from beginning to end.
Hundreds of Wearsiders enjoyed the experience of the capital on a special ‘Echo train’.
For some readers it was not just about the shops but a chance to visit the sights.
For sister and brother, Emma and Alan Morton, it was also their first train ride.
It was a whistle stop tour, for Karen and Tanya Lynn – Trafalgar Square to feed the pigeons, Parliament Square taking in Big Ben and Westminster Abbey. A visit to Convent Garden and Piccadilly were also squeezed in – not forgetting a stop at the famous store, Harrods.
For others, it was the chance to enjoy a reunion with family and friends.
The question that everyone asked at the end of the trip – “When’s the next one?”.