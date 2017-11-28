Pictures from the Sunderland Echo Christmas train to London

Have your say

Christmas is coming and these archived photographs, from a November Sunderland Echo in 1994, showing a Christmas shopping trip to London are a timely reminder of the forthcoming festivities.

Looking through the photographs it seems that everyone, young and old, had a fun filled day from beginning to end.

Christmas shoppers on Echo train to London November 1994 old ref number 25423

Hundreds of Wearsiders enjoyed the experience of the capital on a special ‘Echo train’.

For some readers it was not just about the shops but a chance to visit the sights.

For sister and brother, Emma and Alan Morton, it was also their first train ride.

It was a whistle stop tour, for Karen and Tanya Lynn – Trafalgar Square to feed the pigeons, Parliament Square taking in Big Ben and Westminster Abbey. A visit to Convent Garden and Piccadilly were also squeezed in – not forgetting a stop at the famous store, Harrods.

Christmas shoppers on Echo train to London November 1994 old ref number 25435 Going Home - Joyce Murray and Ann Lincoln, both from Millfield, read their complimentary Echo special on the train home.

For others, it was the chance to enjoy a reunion with family and friends.

The question that everyone asked at the end of the trip – “When’s the next one?”.

Email your memories to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Christmas shoppers on Echo train to London November 1994 old ref number 25435 Emma Morton, 7, and brother Alan, 9 from Houghton.

Christmas shoppers on Echo train to London November 1994 old ref number 25435 Val Thompson, second right, met daughter Vikki, 20, far right, and friends Daniel Pratt and Jenny Southgate for lunch near Harrods.

Christmas shoppers on Echo train to London November 1994 old ref number 25423

Christmas shoppers on Echo train to London November 1994 old ref number 25435

Christmas shoppers on Echo train to London November 1994 old ref number 25435 Beatrice Joyce and Kath Slattery shopped till they dropped but with smiles on their faces.

Christmas shoppers on Echo train to London November 1994 old ref number 25435

Christmas shoppers on Echo train to London November 1994 old ref number 25435 Sisters Tanya Lynn, left, and sister Karen in Trafalgar doing battle with the pigeons.