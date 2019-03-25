Nissan in Sunderland: A memorable journey through the plant’s past on Wearside

Nissan’s Sunderland plant officially opened in September 1986, following an agreement between the company and the Government to launch a premises in the UK.

We have taken a leisurely drive down memory lane to look back at some of the plant’s first employees, school trips to the floor and behind the scenes at the hard work. See if you can recognise any familiar faces in our photographs.

Behind the scenes at the Nissan canteen in 1987.

Nissan workers in 1991 celebrate the news that the Sunderland-built Primeras are going to Japan.

The first of the Nissan supervisors started work in 1985. Pictured with maintenace supervisor George Mackey, holding the one-eyed "Daruma" doll.

Pupils attend a languages workshop at Nissan Sports Club in 2006.

