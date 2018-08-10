New strip was so cool for Cats fans – at midnight!

It’s an important time in the calendar for some football fans.

We’re talking about the day when your team’s new strip comes out and it becomes a must-have item for many of you.

The Stadium of Light shop, only a minute after midnight.

Sunderland’s newest away version came out this week and it’s the latest in a long line of favourites which stretch back for decades.

We thought we would look at one particular favourite. Who remembers the clamour for the 2000 strip? It had dozens of early birds queueing up well into the night.

That year, the club’s official shops at the Stadium of Light and in the city centre both opened at midnight and stayed open for two hours to allow fans to buy the new Nike outfit.

Our report at the time said: “The queue at the stadium stretched all the way along the West Stand, while in Market Square approximately 60 people turned up to make their midnight purchase.

“However, for those supporters who were tucked up in bed at that time, both shops re-opened at 7am so people could call in for their new-look gear on their way to work.”

The shirt was different to its predecessor as it had a black V-neck stripe and a red vertical stripe on the black shorts and socks. Remember it?

As our story at the time said, it was “attracting considerable interest.”

At the time, it retailed at £39.99 for adults and it was about to be joined by a new all-white away kit which was just weeks away from adding to the year 2000 look.

Queues form for an early spot of shopping at the club shop in August 2000.

It was quite a sight to behold as fans galore queued at midnight outside the Stadium of Light and in Market Square for their new strip.

Were you one of those to line up for the new look?

And which strip has been your favourite down the years?

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk