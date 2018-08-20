Memories of soaking up the sun at the seaside

The August Bank Holiday weekend is always a popular time for families to spend some quality time together – and if the weather is good, one of the best places to do that is one of the many fabulous beaches we have in the region.

Children still pack up their bucket and spade while one of the adults will make sure the suntan cream is taken along.

Crowds of people enjoy the sunny weather on Seaburn Beach in August 1995.

In days gone by, one of the most common sights on the beach would be the windbreak, a necessity for our east coast, whether it be for a couple of hours or a whole day.

But before you go and dig the essentials out, we too, have been doing a spot of digging and have found a great collection of beach photographs for you to enjoy.

Do you recognise anyone from our photographs?

Take a good look at the friends enjoying the sunshine in 1975.

Who remembers the fun of searching for crabs in the rock pools with friends or playing ball games on the beach?

And how about an ice cream or two for the children and a flask of tea and home-made sandwiches for the adults.