Meeting the Gladiators while shopping in Sunderland

Gladiators ready?! Echo readers ready!

You certainly were when we asked you to cast your minds back to 1994, and to this photograph at the Central Stores.

Crowtree Leisure Centre hosted a Gladiators visit to Wearside.

It showed some of the television Gladiators paying a visit to open the new Christmas toy department, and nearly 30,000 people saw it on social media.

Your responses were superb. Charlotte McGinn recalled: “I remember this! I was 3 and have a photo somewhere. I refused to look away from Wolf because I was scared he would growl at me.”

David Carter remembered Shadow and Jet visiting the former supermarket Food Giant at Southwick. Vickie Ross remembered the same visit and said: “My sister won a competition to meet Shadow at Food Giant in Southwick. We were over the moon when we met him.”

Glenda Burdon Kayleigh-louise Wilkinson reminisced: “I am sure there was once a photo of 3 year old little me and a gladiator.”

Retro 1995 Mr Courage December 23 1995 old ref number 1995 Proud pensioner Tommy Reilly of Hylton Castle won the hearts of Sunderland people by tackling two teenage thugs was publicly acclaimed. TV Gladiator Hunter presented Tommy and his wife, Florence with a certificate and flowers at a special Christmas dinner organised by the city's Lazarus Foundation. Pictured: Tommy receiving his award from Hunter. Donna Craig, trustee of the Foundation, presents the bouquet to his wife, Florence.

Rebecca Carr said: “I met Shadow at Crowtree Leisure Centre,” while Jill Rawding reckoned he also paid a visit to the Empire.

Michael Watson said: “They came to Chiswick Square shops Hylton Castle when some locals won the pools.”

Maureen Newsome said she still had signed pictures of the television favourites, while Isobel Forster said: “My son got Falcon’s autograph in Maxwells in Birtley.”

We have another photograph to show you, this time of TV Gladiator Hunter making a presentation in Sunderland in 1995.

Our story of Warrior's visit in 1994.

Perhaps you can give us just as many great memories of this one.

And who recalls this story of fellow Gladiator Warrior with Vicki Michelle of Allo Allo fame, at the fashion show at Nissan’s sports centre, also in 1994.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk and tell us more.