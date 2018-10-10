Kerby, British bulldog and two baller - the games you played as children in Sunderland

From clackers to marbles and hopscotch to two baller – memories of the games you played as youngsters came flooding back.

We asked on social media if anyone remembered the fun they had as children in the street.

Look how busy these swings were in 1950s Wearside.

Seems like you had loads of laughs and the variety of games you played was huge.

So take a look and see if your favourite is here. If not, get in touch and add to the list.

Isabel Armstrong got the thread going and said: “Mine were hopscotch or two baller.”

Pamela Rosenthal also remembered “kick the can” while Edel Moon Holyoak told us about “Clackers, chucksticks, monopoly, two baller, queenie queenie, kick the can, tiddly ido, much more”.

We were never indoors - no sitting watching TV - other than a Saturday morning or straight from school while you ate your tea - out all hours in all weathers. Happy, happy days Sam Priestypops

It’s a great list of games and we thank Eden for it.

Liz Collier loved two baller and so did Susan Hayton.

Julie Cheal said: “British bulldog” and Susan agreed, “Played that lol”.

Susan also added: “Did all other than swapping stamps but played with clackers and nearly broke my wrist a few times.”

A packed playground.

Who remembers the rules to games like British bulldog, two baller and kerby? Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.

Al Morton suggested: “British bulldog, skateboarding and football.”

Al had plenty of other memories such as “Queenie Queenie who’s got the ball”.

Our thanks also go to Sam Priestypops who remembered football with “jumpers for goalposts” while Al Morton agreed and said: “Exactly lost loads of jumpers due to just walking away and forgetting them hahaha.”

Sam also recalled a load of other games and told us about “Kerby, knocky on nine doors, skips (with a long rope my granda fetched from the shipyard) tied to the lamppost with about 5 of us skipping in the middle, 2 baller, hopscotch, chuck stones, clackers, bang bang the biscuit tin and making stilts out of tin cans and string x.

“We were never indoors – no sitting watching TV – other than a Saturday morning or straight from school while you ate your tea – out all hours in all weathers. Happy, happy days x”

What a list and we thank Sam for it!

Others also contributed such as Kev Smith who said “Nicky Nocky Nine Doors” while Pauline Cornish said: “Loved chuck stones.”

Elizabeth Burgin suggested “Delivo” and we would love to know more about it. Anyone else remember playing the game.

Judith Loraine remembered, “Two baller and skippys” and Amanda Meade remembered: “Two baller on the wall. X”

June Tate came up with “Two baller and hop scotch with a polish tin.”

Evelyn Hudson suggested: “British bulldog Kick out Tin” and thanks also to Pauline Averre who said: “Lamp oil and french skips. Also hop Scotch with an empty shoe polish tin. Jazz bands did the rounds and had a broom handle with a bleach bottle fastened to one end.”

Carol-ann Jenkins chipped in with “Elastic bands x” while Carol-ann Jenkins said: “Catchy kissy xx.”

Thanks also to Isabel Armstrong who told us about “Making bogies out of old pram wheels and a plank.”

Pauline Averre said: “Also used to play kick the can” while Liz Collier asked: “Does hand stands count , i did it once and fell on my head.”

Thanks also to Ann Work who suggested: “Top and whip, chuck stones, two baller, and swapping stamps.”

Shirley Angeloni told us: “My older brother worked at the Ropery. He’d bring home the thickest ropes you have ever seen. I still played skips with them but ended up with my legs being skinned ... Very painful.”

And if you have any children’s games to remind us of, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk