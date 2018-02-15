In pictures: Remembering Sunderland’s former Joplings store

It was a Sunderland icon - and soon Joplings department store will be home to new student accommodation.

Expected to open in the autumn, the landmark building, on the city’s John Street, will house 178 ensuite bedrooms.

Before work began, the building had been empty for nearly seven years. And though its look may change, we will all have our own, favourite memories of the store.

We’ve taken a look through our archives at some of the store’s photographic highlights - including breakfasts with Santa, Boxing Day sales, retirement parties and, of course, the enormous fire which swept through in 1954.

Do you recognise anyone in any of our photographs? What are your favourite Joplings memories?

