How Sunderland cheered on England in World Cup tournaments past

We are sure that the majority of our readers are well aware that for some excitement is building up for the kick-off for the 2018 World Cup next month in Russia.

So before the red cards are pulled out and shown to a player and the penalty shoot-outs fill our screens, we thought we would look back at a few of the highs and lows England supporters from Wearside have experienced.

Picture taken in Chaplins in 2006, when England were taking on Sweden in the World Cup

It seems that whatever league team you support, when the white England shirt with the three lions emblem is pulled on all fans gather together to watch their team play.

Much discussion is played out the next day at work, along with neighbours, family and friends, analysing the game from start to finish.

Take a look at our archived photographs from the 1960s to the more present day.

We have photographs from the 1966 World Cup, when Roker Park was used for World Cup matches, showing fans queuing outside the ground for tickets to more recent pictures of England fans’ anguish and happiness.

