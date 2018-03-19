Hop, skip and jump into Sunderland Sport Relief memories

So what will you be doing this time to raise money for the fundraising Sport Relief appeal, which takes places every other year?

The event, in association with BBC Sport, brings together people from the world of sport and the entertainment industry to raise cash to help less fortunate people in the UK and across the world.

The first Sport Relief show was televised in 2002.

We thought we would go through our archives and see what pictures we could come up with to remind readers of what fun we can all have while at the same time raising money for charity.

What about the people who turned up at work wearing their pyjamas?

Or how about the runners who took part in the Sport Relief Mile at Silksworth Sports Complex?

Hope you agree with us, that some of the pictures will make you smile while others will make you think “well done”.

Take a look at our pictures, do you recognise anyone or even yourself?

Why not contact us with your Sport Relief memories, email chris cordner@jpress.co.uk